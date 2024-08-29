Why Aren’t Buses Respected?

As the school year kicks off, here’s a crucial reminder for everyone on the road: those stop signs that extend from the side of school buses aren’t just for show—they mean STOP.

Officials in Tampa, Florida, have issued a reminder that when you see a school bus with its stop sign extended, you must come to a complete stop, no matter which direction you’re coming from. Whether you’re behind the bus or approaching from the opposite direction, passing is a big no-no. It’s all about safety—those signs are there to protect children as they cross the street.

Many school buses are now equipped with cameras that can capture the license plates of drivers who choose to ignore the rules. So, if the thought of keeping kids safe isn’t enough, remember that you could also face a hefty fine.

In just four days this month, Tampa officials reported that 2,391 drivers disregarded the stop signs and passed school buses. Right now, there’s a grace period until September 12th, so violators will only receive warnings. But after that, breaking this rule will result in an automatic $225 ticket.