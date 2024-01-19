Why My Wife Still Orders Happy Meals…

The other day we hit McDonalds and my wife ordered a happy meal, I looked at her like she was from mars. She said she always orders a happy meal because it makes the most sense. I asked her to explain and she did:

“I get a 6 piece kids meal because 10 are too many, and 4 are too few. I double down on the fries instead of the apple slices, and get a soda with it. Not only does it actually fill me up (the double fries help), it’s pretty good portion control AND I get a toy that 9 times out of 10 the cat will play with. I get it all for like 5 bucks.”

Her logic was solid, especially as I spent nearly 14 dollars on my order! Any other adults that still order happy meals? Just curious.