Willie Nelson could follow Dolly into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Courtesy of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

First Dolly, now Willie. That’s right: a year after Dolly Parton was nominated, and eventually inducted, into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, it’s Willie Nelson‘s turn.

He’s the latest country artist up for induction into the Hall this year, alongside Nashville resident — and frequent country collaborator — Sheryl Crow. Rockers The White Stripes, which include Loretta Lynn‘s Van Lear Rose cohort Jack White, could also make it in this year.

Among the other potential 2023 inductees are: ’80s icons Cyndi Lauper and George Michael; rockers Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden and Warren Zevon; hip-hop’s Missy Elliott and A Tribe Called Quest; R&B legends The Spinners and “Running Up That Hill” vocalist Kate Bush.

February 1 through April 28, you can cast your vote online, with the winners to be announced in May. The annual induction takes place in the fall.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.