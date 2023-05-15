93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Willie Nelson’s new book will take fans inside his career-defining songs

May 15, 2023 4:15PM EDT
Willie Nelson is set to release his new book, Energy Follows Thought: The Stories Behind My Songs, on October 31 via William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

The collection, which Willie co-authored with David Ritz and Mickey Raphael, will feature backstories of 160 of Willie’s favorite songs, from his big commercial hits to lesser-known B-side cuts.

Additionally, the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee will share never-before-seen photos from his career, as well as anecdotes about his collaborations with Dolly PartonPatsy ClineWaylon JenningsRay CharlesMerle HaggardRay Price and many others.

