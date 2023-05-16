93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Willie’s star-studded birthday concert is coming to cinemas

May 16, 2023 3:00PM EDT
Share
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Willie Nelson‘s star-studded birthday concert, Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, is hitting movie theaters soon.

The celebration was recorded live on April 29 and April 30 in front of a sold-out crowd at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California.

The more than two-hour limited-release film will feature performances from Willie, George StraitChris StapletonMiranda LambertKris KristoffersonDwight YoakamEmmylou HarrisBilly StringsBuddy CannonCharley CrockettGary Clark Jr.Lukas NelsonLyle LovettMargo PriceOrville PeckRodney CrowellRosanne CashSheryl CrowShooter JenningsSturgill SimpsonTyler ChildersWaylon Payne and many more.

Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 premieres in theaters on Sunday, June 11, with encore presentations on June 13 and June 14.

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit willienelson90experience.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Play It AgainLuke Bryan
5:15pm
Tenneessee OrangeMegan Moroney
5:11pm
Good DirectionsBilly Currington
5:08pm
Dancin In The CountryTyler Hubbard
5:03pm
Aint Worth The WhiskeyCole Swindell
5:00pm
View Full Playlist