Willy Wonka veterans join musical parody about dismal ‘Willy’s Chocolate Experience’

A parody musical about that fiasco Willy’s Chocolate Experience in Glasgow, Scotland, has landed some veterans from 1971’s Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Julie Dawn Cole and Paris Themmen, who as kids respectively played Veruca Salt and Mike Teavee in the Gene Wilder classic, will take part in the live stage reading of Willy’s Candy Spectacular.

THR says the pair will trade off as narrators at the performances at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival: Cole will lead the cast from Aug. 9 to Aug. 18; Themmen succeeds from Aug. 19 through Aug. 26.

As reported, a veritable who’s who of musical comedy talent came together to roast one of the biggest social media fiascos of the year, including songwriters Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner, Broadway veterans and alumni of ABC’s Once Upon a Time.

Songwriting team Tova Litvin and Doug Rockwell are also aboard, as are Garfunkel & Oates and Another Period’s Riki Lindhome, and Daniel Mertzlufft, who created Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical.

The cast includes Kirsty Paterson — who vent viral as the Sad Oompa Loompa in the real-life attraction, Pitch Perfect‘s Shelley Regner, School of Rock vet Eric Petersen and Wilkie Ferguson from Broadway’s Motown: The Musical, among others.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.