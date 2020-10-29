      Weather Alert

WIN $1,000 every workday with WFLS Funny Money!

Oct 29, 2020 @ 2:03pm

 

You could WIN $1,000 Every Workday

With WFLS Funny Money

Powered by Sheehy of Fredericksburg

Listen for the winning words every workday, twice an hour from 7am-4pm, and use them to enter here! The more words you get, the better your chances of winning that $1,000!

 