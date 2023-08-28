WIN $50 Gift Cards to The Melting Pot

93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

August 27, 2023 9:18PM EDT
All week long (8/28-9/1), I’ll have your chance to win a $50 gift card to The Melting Pot at 3:20pm!

Celebrate love during Romance Awareness Month and all weeklong at Melting Pot. With locations in Fredericksburg (Central Park), Arlington, Charlottesville, Reston, and Richmond.  Melting Pot serves a romance-infused four-course menu complete with rose petals and candles every Thursday with Thursdate.

Visit www.meltingpot.com to make a reservation today.

