Win a Checkers/Rally’s Gift Card

This week…listen to Steve & Tiffany for your chance to win a $50 gift card to Checkers/Rally’s!

Checkers and Rally’s are gearing up for a delicious celebration in honor of National French Fry Day! From July 1-12, they are offering a chance to win a fully loaded fry pass, which gets you free fully loaded fries for a year – that’s enough for one regular size fully loaded fries each week for 52 weeks. One hundred winners will be selected.  Visit www.frygiveaway.com to enter.  Must be a U.S. resident, 18 or older. No purchase necessary to enter. Void where prohibited.  Restrictions apply.  See full details at frygiveaway.com.  
 
Plus, from Friday, July 12th – the real Fry Day – through Sunday, July 14th , rewards app members can get a free regular size fully loaded fries with any purchase.  The Checkers and Rally’s app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play or online at www.Checkers.com/Rewards.

