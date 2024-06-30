Win a Checkers/Rally’s Gift Card

This week…listen to Steve & Tiffany for your chance to win a $50 gift card to Checkers/Rally’s!

Checkers and Rally’s are gearing up for a delicious celebration in honor of National French Fry Day! From July 1-12, they are offering a chance to win a fully loaded fry pass, which gets you free fully loaded fries for a year – that’s enough for one regular size fully loaded fries each week for 52 weeks. One hundred winners will be selected. Visit www.frygiveaway.com to enter. Must be a U.S. resident, 18 or older. No purchase necessary to enter. Void where prohibited. Restrictions apply. See full details at frygiveaway.com.



Plus, from Friday, July 12th – the real Fry Day – through Sunday, July 14th , rewards app members can get a free regular size fully loaded fries with any purchase. The Checkers and Rally’s app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play or online at www.Checkers.com/Rewards.