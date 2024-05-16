Starting Monday, May 20th, WFLS and Capitol Sheds is giving you the chance to win a magical Orlando family vacation. That right, you could win you and your family a dream vacation to the happiest place on earth…Orlando!

Prize includes: Round trip flights to/from Orlando for four, a 4-night stay at a four-star property at one of the greatest theme parks, admission tickets to TWO (2) of the greatest theme parks in Orlando, airport/theme park transfers, and 24/7 guest support!

You can enter daily for your chance to win! PLUS, each day we will give you a new secret password, when you launch our stream, for additional entries. Secret passwords will be given on all streaming platforms, no matter how you listen to us!

Contest Rules coming soon!