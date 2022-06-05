WIN BBQ & Beer Fest Tickets

      Weather Alert

Jun 5, 2022 @ 1:40pm

Listen all week to Steve & Tiffany for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the BBQ & Beer Fest this Saturday, June 11 at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds.

 

It’s an amazing day of BBQ & CRAFT BEER. The gates open at 11:00 am so come early and stay late to enjoy all the evening has to offer!

Showcasing tons of BBQ…including a WHOLE HOG VIP EXPERIENCE, and plenty of LOCAL VA CRAFT BEER!!!

For those of you who enjoy a glass of wine or hard cider, a select number of Virginia Wineries and Cideries sampling their award-winning beverages as well.

If it’s the hard stuff you’re after, a few VIRGINIA Distilleries will be serving up some samples for your tasting pleasure.

Bring your friends and family to Fredericksburg’s premier BBQ event!

CLICK HERE for tickets and more information!

Monday, June 6th, 2022
