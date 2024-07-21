Win Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Tickets

Listen to Bonnie all week at 12:20PM for your chance to win tickets to the Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival at Meadow Event Park on July 27th!

BIGGEST, BADDEST, BONE-IN, BBQ Fest is Back For More!!! This 14th Annual affair offers up all those pleasures that true Southerners live by – Beer, Bourbon, Barbecue, Boots, Bacon, Biscuits, Bluegrass, and Smoked Beasts! It’s a great day of beer sippin’, bourbon tastin’, music listenin’, cigar smokin’, and barbecue eatin’. Your admission buys you a sampling glass so you can enjoy an ALL-YOU-CARE-TO-TASTE sampling of beer and bourbon.

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.

Contest Dates: 7/22/24 – 7/26/24