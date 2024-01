Listen all win for your chance to win tickets to see Brooks & Dunn: REBOOT Tour when it comes to Merriweather Post Pavilion on June 13th! Bonnie has your chance to win at 12:20PM and Jeff will have your chance at 3:30PM! Tickets for the show go on-sale this Friday, February 2nd at 10AM!

CLICK HERE for show details.

Contest Dates: 1/29/24 – 2/2/24