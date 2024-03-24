93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Win Clint Black Tickets

March 24, 2024 5:41PM EDT
Listen to Steve & Tiffany (6:20AM) all week for your chance to win tickets to see Clint Black in concert at Wolf Trap on July 3rd!  Tickets go on-sale March 29th at 10AM.

Country icon Clint Black, one of the truest country music traditionalists over the last three decades, celebrates the 35th anniversary of his debut album, Killin’ Time, live at Wolf Trap. For the first time ever, Black will perform the groundbreaking record live start to finish followed by more of his legendary hits.

CLICK HERE for show details.

 

Contest Dates: 3/25/24 – 3/29/24

