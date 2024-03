Listen to Jeff (3:20PM) for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Fredericksburg Brewfest on April 6th at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds. Get ready for a hoppy and refreshing time at FXBG BREWFEST, where beer lovers unite for a day filled with fantastic brews, great food, and amazing company. Tickets on-sale now!

CLICK HERE for event details

Contest Dates: 3/25/24 – 3/29/24