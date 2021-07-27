      Weather Alert

WIN Garth Brooks tickets from Steve & Tiffany!

Jul 27, 2021 @ 2:36pm

Steve & Tiffany In The Morning

They’ve got tickets to The BIGGEST Country show on the East Coast in 2021!!

Make sure you’re listening every morning this week, because at 7:40am they’ll give you the cue to call to win two Garth Brooks tickets!

Don’t miss out! Tickets are also on sale here for the show at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on October 2nd!

The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour

October 2nd @ M&T Bank Stadium – Baltimore, MD

TICKETS ON SALE 

8 ticket limit!! 

In-The-Round Seating  

ONLY 3 Ways to Buy

1) www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks 

2) The Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster 1-877-654-2784 

3) The Ticketmaster app on your mobile device 

*No advance box office sales.  

ALL SEATS RESERVED  

TICKET PRICES: $75.18 + $7.25 Service Charge + $5.00FF + $7.52Tax = $94.95 ALL INCLUSIVE 

*PURCHASER ASSUMES COVID RISK *ALL COVID RULES APPLY
