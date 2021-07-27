WIN Garth Brooks tickets from Steve & Tiffany!

They’ve got tickets to The BIGGEST Country show on the East Coast in 2021!!
Make sure you’re listening every morning this week, because at 7:40am they’ll give you the cue to call to win two Garth Brooks tickets!
Don’t miss out! Tickets are also on sale here for the show at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on October 2nd!
TICKETS ON SALE
8 ticket limit!!
In-The-Round Seating
ONLY 3 Ways to Buy:
1) www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks
2) The Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster 1-877-654-2784
3) The Ticketmaster app on your mobile device
*No advance box office sales.
ALL SEATS RESERVED
TICKET PRICES: $75.18 + $7.25 Service Charge + $5.00FF + $7.52Tax = $94.95 ALL INCLUSIVE
*PURCHASER ASSUMES COVID RISK *ALL COVID RULES APPLY