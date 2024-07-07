Win Kings Dominion Tickets

Listen to Jeff Cochran at 4:20PM for your chance to win tickets to Kings Dominion.

Come to Kings Dominion on select days July 13 – 28 to experience how the world kicks up its heels at the day-to-night, larger-than-life, international celebration, Grand Carnivale. Enjoy pulse-pounding, high-energy live music, delicious international food, lively games and unique crafts! Take in the extravagant sights and sounds of our Spectacle of Color Parade, a glittering sensory spectacular of lavish floats, interactive street performers and pulsing rhythms. As the parade concludes, thunderous music builds to a crescendo and our King and Queen kick off a high-energy block party filled with animated entertainers, spirited dancing, scrumptious eats and so much more. Grand Carnivale is an international festival with fun for everyone!

Contest Dates: 7/8/24 – 7/12/24