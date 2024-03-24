93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Win Spring Arts & Craft Show Tickets

March 24, 2024 3:01PM EDT
Share
Win Spring Arts & Craft Show Tickets
Spring Arts & Craft Show

Listen to Jeff Cochran (4:20PM) for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to the Spring Arts & Craft Show at the Fredericksburg Convention Center, April 6th & 7th!

Browse the aisle ways for new jewelry, home decorations, or simply that art piece that draws your eye.  With over 150 designers, artists, and crafters, come support your local artists and find your next one-of-a-kind piece!

CLICK HERE for event details.

 

Contest Dates: 3/25/24 – 3/29/24

Recently Played

Shouldve Been A CowboyToby Keith 1993
10:57pm
The Kind Of Love We MakeLuke Combs
10:54pm
23Chayce Beckham
10:40pm
One Man BandOld Dominion
10:37pm
Outlaws And MustangsCody Jinks
10:34pm
View Full Playlist