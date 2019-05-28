We’ve got 7 shows left for the Jiffy Lube Live Country Megaticket and we want to give you tickets to ALL OF THEM!

How? It’s super simple! Just sign up for the WFLS Country Club! You get a heads up on all the hottest shows in Country PLUS you’re automatically entered to win the Country Megaticket! Click here to sign up!

Already a member? Awesome! Share it with your friends and make sure they take you to the shows when they win!

Jason Aldean September 7, 2019

Rascal Flatts August 24, 2019

Brad Paisley August 10, 2019

Florida Georgia Line August 3, 2019

Thomas Rhett June 15, 2019

Dierks Bentley July 13, 2019

Luke Bryan June 1, 2019