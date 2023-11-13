WIN Kenny Chesney Tickets

93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

November 12, 2023 7:01PM EST
Listen all week for your chance to Win ‘Em Before You Can Buy ‘Em tickets to see Kenny Chesney – Sun Goes Down Tour featuring the Zac Brown Band on May 25, 2024 at FedEx Field.  With special guests Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker.  Tickets for this show go on-sale this Friday, November 17th at 10AM.

Steve & Tiffany have your chance to win at 7:20AM and Jeff has your chance to win at 4:20PM!

CLICK HERE for show details.

 

Contest Dates: 11/13/23 – 11/17/23

