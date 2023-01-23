93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Witness ‘The Evolution of an Icon’ with Carly, Kelsea, Vince & Emmylou

January 23, 2023 2:00PM EST
Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium started out as a church before eventually becoming one of the world’s most prestigious concert venues. But the former full-time home of the Grand Ole Opry had its share of struggles along the way, falling into disrepair and even coming dangerously close to being demolished.

It’s a history you can witness yourself this week, as Circle Network debuts the new special Ryman 130: The Evolution of an Icon.

Carly PearceKelsea BalleriniVince GillEmmylou HarrisThe Beach Boys‘ Mike LoveLeslie Jordan and more share their love for the building known as the Mother Church of Country Music in the new hourlong show.

You can check out the documentary’s trailer now, ahead of its premiere Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET on Circle. 

