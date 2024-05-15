93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Women Can Fly Event!

May 15, 2024 9:50AM EDT
Share
Women Can Fly Event!
Portrait of a beautiful female pilot next to an airplane and looking at the camera smiling with arms crossed – travel concepts

This Saturday, May 18th Shannon Airport will be hosting a Women Can Fly Event.

Women Can Fly is a volunteer organization whose mission is to promote women of all ages to fly. They are pilots and aviation enthusiasts who know the exhilaration of flight, the joy of discovering new horizons, the friendships born of shared visions, with the hope that more women will fulfill their dreams by joining.

Women only represent 7% total pilot population.  Women Can Fly intends to improve this statistic by making an appeal to all future female pilots. By providing information with hands-on experiences and demonstrating the sheer fun of flight, their goal is to encourage participants to fly recreationally, become a private pilot, or pursue a career in aviation. Representatives from the airlines, military, business and recreational aviation are invited to showcase aviation’s diverse field for career opportunities.

Upcoming Women Can Fly events:

May 18th- Shannon Airport
June 8th- Warrenton-Fauquier Airport
October 5th- Suffolk Executive Airport (Registrations open September 1st)

BOEING757 cockpit

More about:
airlines
fly
girls
pilot
shannon airport
women
women can fly

Recently Played

Pickup ManDiffie Joe 1994
11:18am
I Had Some HelpPost Malone W/morgan Wallen
11:15am
Going Going GoneLuke Combs
11:12am
Take Her HomeKenny Chesney
11:09am
I Dont Want This Night To EndLuke Bryan
11:05am
View Full Playlist