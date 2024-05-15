Portrait of a beautiful female pilot next to an airplane and looking at the camera smiling with arms crossed – travel concepts

This Saturday, May 18th Shannon Airport will be hosting a Women Can Fly Event.

Women Can Fly is a volunteer organization whose mission is to promote women of all ages to fly. They are pilots and aviation enthusiasts who know the exhilaration of flight, the joy of discovering new horizons, the friendships born of shared visions, with the hope that more women will fulfill their dreams by joining.

Women only represent 7% total pilot population. Women Can Fly intends to improve this statistic by making an appeal to all future female pilots. By providing information with hands-on experiences and demonstrating the sheer fun of flight, their goal is to encourage participants to fly recreationally, become a private pilot, or pursue a career in aviation. Representatives from the airlines, military, business and recreational aviation are invited to showcase aviation’s diverse field for career opportunities.

Upcoming Women Can Fly events:

May 18th- Shannon Airport

June 8th- Warrenton-Fauquier Airport

October 5th- Suffolk Executive Airport (Registrations open September 1st)