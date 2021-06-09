      Weather Alert

World APS Day!

Jun 9, 2021 @ 9:31am

APS is Antiphospholipid Antibody Syndrome.  It’s a blood clotting disorder.  Learn more or make a donation at APSFA.org

 

APS is an autoimmune disorder in which the body recognizes certain normal components of blood and/or cell membranes as foreign substances and produces antibodies against them. There are two known forms. APS may occur in people with systemic lupus erythematosus, other autoimmune disease, or in otherwise healthy individuals.

 

Wear the color burgundy this month and today- June 9th to show your support.

