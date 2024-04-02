To save time, especially if I’m working I order our groceries through Instacart.

About a month ago, I did my Instacart order and received someone else’s complete items. We contacted Instacart immediately and they told us to keep the wrong order and they would have our order we shopped again. About an hour or so later we received our correct order.

We did/will use the items in the wrong order.

I know accidents happen. Sometimes the shoppers are doing multiple orders which I notice is when mishaps happen.