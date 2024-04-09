93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

WWE says ‘WresteMania XL’ was the highest-grossing event in company history

April 9, 2024 5:33PM EDT
WWE/Getty Images

On Tuesday, TKO Group Holdings announced that WWE’s WrestleMania XL extravaganza was the “most successful and highest-grossing event in company history.”

Tickets sold for the two-night event at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, were up 78% from 2023’s event, the previous record holder. The 40th installment of WrestleMania drew 145,298 people from all 50 states and 64 countries, WWE says. 

Further, viewership jumped 41 percent from 2023, what with The Rock‘s tag team victory with cousin Roman Reigns over Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes Saturday night; the appearance of superstars John Cena and The Undertaker; and even stars like the NFL’s Jason Kelce getting in the ring during the weekend’s festivities.

Ultimately, Rhodes beat Reigns to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Sunday, and the organization says the WWE’s YouTube channel saw more than 67 million views in 24 hours. Overall, the event attracted some 660 million views across social media, the press release said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

