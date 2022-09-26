Wynonna Judd says it’s “important” to continue The Judds tour

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Wynonna Judd has mixed emotions as she prepares to kick off The Judds: The Final Tour solo.

On April 30, one day before The Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, matriarch Naomi Judd died by suicide. Two weeks prior, the legendary duo had announced a final reunion tour, taking them to 11 cities across the country.

Despite her grief, Wynonna says she’s continuing the tour solo to fulfill her mother’s wishes.

“I think it’s important to do it,” the singer says to CBS Sunday Morning about getting back on stage, adding that she feels like she has “marching orders” from her mother.

The tour will see Wynonna performing classic Judds hits like “Love is Alive” and “Give a Little Love.” She’s gathered an all-star lineup of opening acts, including Ashley McBryde, Kelsea Ballerini, Faith Hill, Martina McBride and more.

The singer is expecting a wave of emotions when she hits the stage without her mother by her side but is staying strong for their loyal fans.

“As I walk out on stage that first night I’ll probably say something like ‘it’s not supposed to be like this,’ because it’s not. It’s supposed to be the two of us and I’m going to be angry because she’s not there,” Wynonna expresses. “I want to come out onstage and sing from my toenails a song that helps someone out in that audience. It’s about me singing to help someone feel better. That’s always in my spirit”

The tour begins on Friday in Grand Rapids, MI and will wrap up October 29 in Lexington, KY.

