Wynonna Judd’s bringing her Greatest Hits to Vegas

Wynonna Judd has announced a three-night The Greatest Hits run in Las Vegas.

Slated for Dec. 11, Dec. 13 and Dec. 14 at The Venetian Theatre, the shows will celebrate Wynonna’s 40th anniversary in entertainment and country music.

“Sometimes I feel like you just need to throw a big party for yourself! This is a milestone year for me,” says Wynonna. “Mom [Naomi Judd] and I played our very first show in 1984, which means I’ve been performing live for 40 years. That’s more than half of my life!”

“‘The Greatest Hits’ celebration is a chance for the fans and I to celebrate. They have been with me for so long and my hope is that everyone will get to hear their favorite song,” the “Tell Me Why” singer adds in her press statement. “How many hits can we fit into one show? Let’s find out!!!!”

Tickets go on sale Friday at ticketmaster.com and venetianlasvegas.com.

For fan club presale information and more, head to Wynonna’s website.

