You Can Be Paid $2,000 to Watch All 10 Best Picture Nominees- Sign Me Up!

If you favorite past time is to watch movies and you have some free time on your hands this weekend and you love money- this is the gig for you!

There’s a company looking to pay someone $2,000 to watch all 10 Best Picture nominees. You’ll also gift a 65-inch 4K TV and a $500 DoorDash gift card for snacks. After watching the films, whoever they choose will have to predict the Oscar winners for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress. You’ll also have to rate each film on different criteria like creativity, its ability to evoke emotion, and memorability.

Sounds pretty easy right? Well, before you get too ahead of yourself, maybe you should see if you are even interested in seeing the movies on the list…

1. “American Fiction”

2. “Anatomy of a Fall”

3. “Barbie”

4. “The Holdovers”

5. “Killers of the Flower Moon”

6. “Maestro”

7. “Oppenheimer”

8. “Past Lives”

9. “Poor Things”

10. “The Zone of Interest”

Still interested? Well hurry to apply the position as applications close March 3rd. Check out more info here.