You Can Get Paid $2,000 to Watch 12 Hallmark Christmas Movies

If you are already in the routine of watching a Hallmark Christmas movie every night leading up to Christmas, then why not get paid for it?

BloomsyBox, a flower box subscription service is offering to pay someone $2,000 to watch 12 Hallmark Christmas movies in 12 days. The chosen candidate will also be given a Ghirardelli hot chocolate, two pairs of fuzzy socks, and a 12-month flower box subscription. They’ll be asked to rank each movie by five criteria: festivity, predictability, chemistry between the characters, if it made them cry, and if they’d watch it again. Applications are open through December 3rd.