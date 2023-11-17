93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

You Can Get Paid $2,000 to Watch 12 Hallmark Christmas Movies

November 17, 2023 6:50AM EST
Alpha

If you are already in the routine of watching a Hallmark Christmas movie every night leading up to Christmas, then why not get paid for it?

BloomsyBox, a flower box subscription service is offering to pay someone $2,000 to watch 12 Hallmark Christmas movies in 12 days. The chosen candidate will also be given a Ghirardelli hot chocolate, two pairs of fuzzy socks, and a 12-month flower box subscription. They’ll be asked to rank each movie by five criteria: festivity, predictability, chemistry between the characters, if it made them cry, and if they’d watch it again. Applications are open through December 3rd.

