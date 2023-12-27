You May Want To Brush Up On Star Wars…
December 27, 2023 7:00AM EST
I found another reason to watch Star Wars (and I wasn’t even looking). Looks like researchers examined the usage of terms such as “Jedi,” “Padawan,” and “Yoda” in English conversations. The term “Jedi” appears more than four times per million words, placing it up there with commonplace vocabulary words like “jewel” or “dizzy.” Although “Yoda” is frequently employed, it isn’t used nearly as much as “Jedi.” Surprisingly, in over a third of instances where Star Wars terminology is used, the study determined that there is no explicit reference to the film franchise.
Lesson: watch Star Wars, or soon you may not know what people are saying.