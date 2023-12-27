You May Want To Brush Up On Star Wars…

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 12: A wax figure of Star Wars character Yoda on display at ‘Star Wars At Madame Tussauds’ on May 12, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

I found another reason to watch Star Wars (and I wasn’t even looking). Looks like researchers examined the usage of terms such as “Jedi,” “Padawan,” and “Yoda” in English conversations. The term “Jedi” appears more than four times per million words, placing it up there with commonplace vocabulary words like “jewel” or “dizzy.” Although “Yoda” is frequently employed, it isn’t used nearly as much as “Jedi.” Surprisingly, in over a third of instances where Star Wars terminology is used, the study determined that there is no explicit reference to the film franchise.

Lesson: watch Star Wars, or soon you may not know what people are saying.