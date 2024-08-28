“You’d Think” Dylan Scott was a cowboy on Friday

Dylan Scott will have you wondering if he’s a cowboy soon.

He’ll do that through a new track, “You’d Think I Was a Cowboy,” which hits digital platforms Friday.

Dylan shared a preview clip on social platform X and wrote, “Hit that [cowboy emoji] if y’all ready to BLOW THEM SPEAKERS!”

In the snippet, Dylan sings, “Girl you’d think I was a cowboy/ Got you in my holster/ Baby I done roped ya/ Pulled you into me/ You’d think I was a cowboy/ Out there in the wild west/ Baby you’re the wildest thing I’d ever seen/ I could ride you off into a sunset/ Light a fire in you with just one kiss/ The way I rolled in with the dust/ And tamed you with my touch/ And saddled up your life/ Girl you’d think I was a cowboy.”

You can presave “You’d Think I Was a Cowboy” now to hear the full track when it drops.

Dylan’s current single, “This Town’s Been Too Good to Us,” is currently in the top 30 of the country charts. You can find it on his latest album, Livin’ My Best Life (Still).

For tickets to Dylan’s ongoing I Owe You One Tour, head to his website.

