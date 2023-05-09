93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

You’re invited to the Country Music Hall of Fame’s Hatch Show Print Block Party

May 9, 2023 4:45PM EDT
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame

Going to be in Nashville on Saturday, May 20? Then be sure to stop by the Country Music Hall of Fame for their Hatch Show Print Block Party. 

Happening from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. CT,  the adult-specific event will be led by an instructor who will cover the basics of laying out images, creating layers and using color. Participants will learn the best way to sling the ink and roll it out with brayers and be given an opportunity to make pieces by hand.

As the CMHOF promises, “The final reveal is usually a WOW moment!”

Tickets for this two-hour program cost $60 each and can be purchased at countrymusichalloffame.org.

