You’re one tweet away from hearing George Strait “Sing One with Willie”

MCA NashvilleGeorge Strait’s new album, Honky Tonk Time Machine, won’t be out until Friday, but if you’re willing to do a little tweeting, you can hear a preview of his new duet with Willie Nelson.

All you have to do is retweet King George’s recent post to unlock a thirty-second clip of his collaboration with the legend.

I just couldn’t resist/’Cause it’s a nice little twist/And I think you’ll agree/This is just wrong,” Strait sings in the snippet. “I ain’t never got to sing one with Willie/And I’ve held it inside long enough.”

Though you don’t get to hear it in the tease, George does, of course, get his chance to “Sing One with Willie.” The two debuted the new song at a recent Nashville show paying tribute to the Red-Headed Stranger.

You can also sample other songs from Honky Tonk Time Machine by sharing Strait’s tweets.

The new album features George’s top-25 song “Every Little Honky Tonk Bar,” his biggest hit since 2013.

