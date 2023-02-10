93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Zac and Dierks are going ‘Live from the Artists Den’

February 10, 2023 2:00PM EST
Share
Zac and Dierks are going ‘Live from the Artists Den’

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Zac Brown Band and Dierks Bentley hope you’ll meet them for a concert in the den — the Artists Den, that is.

Zac and Dierks are just part of the new 11-show season of Live from the Artists Den, set to air Wednesdays on AXS TV at 9 p.m. ET. The respected series is known for taking big artists and letting them do intimate concerts in historic venues. 

The ZBB episode premieres February 22, while you’ll have to wait until April 26 to see Dierks.

Big names like John LegendMumford & SonsEd Sheeran and Elvis Costello are also part of the show’s new run.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Son Of A SinnerJelly Roll
4:12pm
Head Over BootsJon Pardi
4:09pm
Handle On YouParker Mccollum
4:05pm
Shes CountryJason Aldean
4:01pm
Going Going GoneLuke Combs
3:58pm
View Full Playlist