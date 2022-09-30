Zac Brown Band drops their star-studded ‘The Comeback (Deluxe)’ album featuring a Jimmy Buffett duet

Warner Music Nashville

Zac Brown Band’s long-awaited deluxe edition of their The Comeback album arrived Friday, and it features an all-star cast of duet partners.

Ahead of release day, ZBB previewed several of the songs, including a version of “Out in the Middle” featuring Blake Shelton, “Any Day Now” with Ingrid Andress and several others. To celebrate the full release, the band is highlighting a collaboration with legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett on a version of the band’s song “Same Boat.”

When they first released “Same Boat” as part of the original The Comeback track list in late 2021, the song became ZBB’s 16th career chart-topper on country radio. The album originally boasted 15 tracks; ZBB bumped that number up to 21 on the deluxe version of the project.

The album — and duet with Buffett — comes the same week that Buffett announced he’s canceling the remainder of his 2022 tour dates due to health issues. The 75-year-old singer didn’t specify the exact issues that are keeping him off the road but told fans that he was briefly hospitalized and is taking time off to rest, per doctor’s orders.

