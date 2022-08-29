93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Zac Brown Band tap James Taylor as their next ‘The Comeback (Deluxe)’ collaborator

August 29, 2022 3:30PM EDT
Share

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Legendary singer-songwriter James Taylor will join Zac Brown Band for a revamped version of “Love & Sunsets.” According to CMT, the duet version of the song comes out on Friday.

James is the latest in a string of collaborators ZBB has named lately; the duets are part of the deluxe version of their latest album, The Comeback.

New versions of The Comeback tracks feature artists like Blake Shelton, Cody Johnson, Marcus King and Jamey Johnson. The Comeback (Deluxe) will be out in full September 30.

Additionally, the band has announced an upcoming Nashville stop at the city’s famed Ryman Auditorium. Set for September 22, the show will benefit band mate John Driskell Hopkins’ “Hop On a Cure” foundation, which supports research for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS.) Earlier this year, John announced that he’d been diagnosed with the disease.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

American KidsKenny Chesney
10:39am
With A Woman You LoveJustin Moore
10:36am
TomorrowChris Young
10:32am
Fall In LoveBailey Zimmerman
10:29am
What IfsKane Brown W/ Lauren Alaina
10:26am
View Full Playlist