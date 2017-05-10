One of my favorite things to do on a Saturday morning is to get up early and head to the Farmers Market. My favorite one is the Gordon Road Farmers Market location in Spotsylvania. It’s always flourishing with fresh produce and flowers. It has plenty of parking too and of course lots of room to walk around.

This was a good deal.

I got one potted herb mix. I love fresh herbs. This came with a ton of dill, basil and parsley.

I got some potted lettuce too.

At another farmers tent I got some fresh wheat grass for my chickens.

So many herbs and succulents in season right now. I love it. 🙂

I should have worn my chicken boots though because I was that person wearing flip flips and the rain was coming down. haha 🙂 But it didn’t stop me or anyone else. I walked around to each vendor to check everything out.

Here’s my loot in my backseat:

There were boy scouts there too. One boy scout made the bee/bug homes and gave them away on a first come first serve basis. I ended up getting the last one. I had actually had one similar saved on Amazon that I was going to buy. I was so happy I got one. I gave a nice donation in the jar because I know the young man worked hard making these. I need to find a good place in my backyard to hang it.

One vendor had me come over and taste some fresh honey and I was sold. I got this little jar. It’s made in Stafford by Honey Comb Heroes.

What kind of things do you like getting from the Farmers Market?