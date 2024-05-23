93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Colt Ford

The Groove Music Hall 6501 Dominion Raceway Ave., Woodford, VA

April 18 | The Groove Music Hall (Thornburg, VA)

The Steel Woods

Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV, United States

April 26 | Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races (Charles Town, WV)

Cooper Alan

The Groove Music Hall 6501 Dominion Raceway Ave., Woodford, VA

May 2 | The Groove Music Hall (Thornburg, VA)

Frank Foster

The Groove Music Hall 6501 Dominion Raceway Ave., Woodford, VA

May 3 | The Groove Music Hall (Thornburg, VA)

Oliver Anthony

ServPro Pavilion 13111 Dawn Boulevard, Doswell, VA, United States

May 17 | Atlantic Union Back After Hours at SERVPRO Pavilion (Doswell, VA)

Confederate Railroad

The Groove Music Hall 6501 Dominion Raceway Ave., Woodford, VA

May 17 | The Groove Music Hall (Thornburg, VA)

Lorrie Morgan

The Beacon Theatre 401 North Main Street, Hopewell, VA, United States

May 18 (Early Show) | The Beacon Theatre (Hopewell, VA)

Hank William’s Jr.

Jiffy Lube Live 7800 Cellar Door Dr., Bristow, VA, United States

May 18 | Jiffy Lube Live (Bristow, VA)

Lorrie Morgan

The Beacon Theatre 401 North Main Street, Hopewell, VA, United States

May 18 (Late Show) | The Beacon Theatre (Hopewell, VA)

Warren Zeiders

Chrysler Hall 201 Brambleton Ave, Norfolk, United States

Tickets are now on-sale!

