LOS ANGELES – JANUARY 27: Musician Mindy McCready attends the 24th Annual American Music Awards on January 27, 1997 at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

November 30, 1975…On This Day In Country Music History…Mindy McCready was born in Fort Myers, Florida. Mindy would burst onto the country scene in 1996 with her debut album, Ten Thousand Angels. The album would peak at #5 on the Billboard Country Charts, producing four charts singles, including her only #1 hit, “Guys Do It All The Time.”

Sadly, Mindy would be found dead on February 17, 2013, at the age of 37.