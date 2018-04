Thank you to Wendy for sharing this little chicken with us. It belongs to her daughter Stephanie & Son-In-Law Brad from Ruther Glen.

It looks like a Speckled Sussex.

Have you missed a “Meet My Chicken Monday” post? Then click on the links below to see all our friends with Chickens!

