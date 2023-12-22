12 Random Acts of Kindness…

I stumbled up a list of 12 acts of kindness and wanted to share with you. It’s from the Old Farmers Almanac.

Call someone you haven’t in a while. Bake a treat for someone. (Cookies or brownies will always put a smile on someone’s face). Feed the birds. Pay for someone’s coffee. Leave a thank you note and a treat for your postal worker. Do a chore or run an errand for someone. Shop small! Support local businesses and artists. Donate to a food bank. Give someone a compliment. Give to an animal shelter. Make dinner for someone in need or for an elderly relative. Don’t forget to also do something nice for yourself.