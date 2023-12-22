93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

12 Random Acts of Kindness…

December 22, 2023 6:00AM EST
Random acts of kindness day (creative concept)

I stumbled up a list of 12 acts of kindness and wanted to share with you.  It’s from the Old Farmers Almanac.

  1. Call someone you haven’t in a while.
  2. Bake a treat for someone.  (Cookies or brownies will always put a smile on someone’s face).
  3. Feed the birds.
  4. Pay for someone’s coffee.
  5. Leave a thank you note and a treat for your postal worker.
  6. Do a chore or run an errand for someone.
  7. Shop small!  Support local businesses and artists.
  8. Donate to a food bank.
  9. Give someone a compliment.
  10. Give to an animal shelter.
  11. Make dinner for someone in need or for an elderly relative.
  12. Don’t forget to also do something nice for yourself.

