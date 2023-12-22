12 Random Acts of Kindness…
December 22, 2023 6:00AM EST
I stumbled up a list of 12 acts of kindness and wanted to share with you. It’s from the Old Farmers Almanac.
- Call someone you haven’t in a while.
- Bake a treat for someone. (Cookies or brownies will always put a smile on someone’s face).
- Feed the birds.
- Pay for someone’s coffee.
- Leave a thank you note and a treat for your postal worker.
- Do a chore or run an errand for someone.
- Shop small! Support local businesses and artists.
- Donate to a food bank.
- Give someone a compliment.
- Give to an animal shelter.
- Make dinner for someone in need or for an elderly relative.
- Don’t forget to also do something nice for yourself.
