Cicada’s are coming back this Spring!

Get ready because this spring, two different cicada broods will be emerging at the same time. A 13-year group and a 17-year group. It’s rare for two different broods to emerge at the same time. Last time that this happened was back in 1803. These broods won’t sync up together again for another 221 years.

The cicadas emerging will take place in the Midwest and the Southeast sometime in late April.

I can’t wait! I love cicadas and finding their shell casings. My chickens love them too. They will chase them around the yard and eat them. I think they are cool bugs. Yes, I’m a weird. But then again, you already knew that. hahaha