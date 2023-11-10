2023 Veterans Day Freebies/ Discounts- 11/11

A vintage flag of the United States of America for Veteran’s day

To honor and salute our Veterans on this Veterans Day many restaurants/businesses are offering free or discounted meals. These offers are strictly for vets; active-duty and retired for November 11th, 2023. Make sure to have Military I.D. or go in uniform! (*Call ahead to confirm)

Here’s a list of places in our area…

7-Eleven — Veterans get a free Quarter-Pound Big Bite 100% all-beef hot dog on November 11. Available in-store and via delivery through the 7NOW app.

Applebee’s — Active-duty military, veterans, Reserves, and National Guard receive a free meal when dining in from a special menu on November 11. And when dining in on November 11, military guests will receive a $5 Bounce Back Card to redeem for dine-in, To Go, or delivery within a three-week redemption window.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse — On November 11, current and former military members receive a free meal from a select menu. Dine-in only.

Bob Evans — Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal from a select menu on November 11. Dine-in only.

Buffalo Wild Wings — Veterans and active-duty service members get a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries on November 11. Must show valid proof of service. Dine in only.

Carrabba’s — Veterans and active-duty military that dine in on November 11 receive an appetizer or dessert and a non-alcoholic beverage with show of military ID.

Chili’s — Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu on November 11 with proof of service. Available for in-restaurant only.

Chuck E. Cheese — On November 11, active-duty military, National Guard and veterans get a free personal 1-topping pizza with valid military ID or proof of military service. Not available for delivery.

Cracker Barrel — Veterans get a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake in-store or online on November 11.

Denny’s — On November 11, Denny’s offers a complimentary Grand Slam to all active, non-active and retired military personnel. The offer is valid for dine-in only at participating locations from 5am to noon with a valid military ID or DD 214.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit — Veterans and active-duty military get a Free Pulled Pork Sandwich on November 11. Valid in-store, and online/app for carryout.

Dunkin’ Donuts — Veterans and active-duty military get a free donut of their choice on November 11 at participating locations. Offer available in-store only. Not available for orders placed using On-the-Go Mobile Ordering through the Dunkin’ Mobile App.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill — Dine with a veteran or active-duty service member on November 11 at participating locations and their meal is free. Dine-in only.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers — Veterans and active-duty military personnel who visit on November 11 will receive a free Freddy’s Original Double with Cheese combo meal card that can be redeemed through November 30.

Golden Corral — Golden Corral is hosting their Military Appreciation Night on November 13 from 5pm to close. This includes a free “thank you” meal when dining in.

Hooters — Active-duty military and veterans get a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu with purchase of a beverage at participating locations on November 11. Dine-in only.

IHOP — Veterans and active-duty military get free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations on November 11. Dine-in only.

Joe’s Crab Shack — Veterans get 20% off when they dine-in on November 13 with a valid ID.

Krispy Kreme — Veterans get a free coffee and doughnut on November 11 at participating locations.

Little Caesars — Veterans and active-duty military get a free Lunch Combo at participating stores on November 11, from 11am to 2pm. In-store only.

Logan’s Roadhouse — Veterans and active-duty military personnel get a free meal with a valid ID from a special menu at participating locations on November 11. This offer is available for dine-in only from 11 am – 3 pm.

Metro Diner — Veterans and active-duty military receive 50% off a meal on November 11.

Mission BBQ — Veterans get a free sandwich on November 11.

O’Charley’s – Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal when you dine in on November 11 at participating locations.

Outback Steakhouse — Veterans, active-duty service members and spouses get a free Bloomin’ Onion with any Coca-Cola beverage for dine-in on November 11.

Pilot Flying J — Service members and their families get a free meal at participating locations November 10 to 12 through a special offer in the app.

Red Lobster — Veterans, active-duty military and reservists get free printed meal vouchers for Veterans Shrimp & Chips from 11:00am to 4:00pm local time on November 11. Guests need to show a valid military ID or proof of service. The voucher can be redeemed beginning November 13 through December 10 for dine-in only.

Red Robin – Veterans and active-duty military get a complimentary Red’s Big Tavern Burger on November 11 with valid ID. Dine-in only, not valid for online or to-go orders. The free meal also comes with an endless side of steak fries.

Sheetz — On November 11, Sheetz offers veterans and active-duty military personnel a free half ham and cheese or meatball sub and a regular size fountain drink. Sheetz will also provide a free car wash to veterans and active-duty military.

Starbucks — As with previous years, Starbucks will offer a free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses on November 11. As a new addition in 2022, Starbucks is expanding this offer to include a free tall (12-oz) iced coffee.

Texas Roadhouse — At participating locations, veterans and active-duty military receive a meal voucher on November 11, from 11am to 2pm. These vouchers are good for dine in or carry out and can be used until May 30, 2023. There will be a specific menu to select from. Please contact your local Texas Roadhouse for variations in this deal.

TGI Fridays — Veterans and active-duty military personnel get a free lunch on November 11 from 11am to 2pm from a select menu at participating locations. Dine-in only.

Wawa — Veterans, active-duty military members, and their family members get a free Any Size Hot Coffee on November 11.

Wendy’s — Active-duty military and veterans get a free breakfast combo on November 11 at participating locations from 6:30 to 10:30am.

Source from Military.com