      Weather Alert

22 Weeks Down And Just 30 More To Go…

Jun 3, 2020 @ 6:00am
Blurry of running sport shoes at the gym while a young caucasian woman is having jogging on the treadmill

Hey Walkers!!!!  Karlina, Mary, Tammy, Kristen, Angel, Molly, Erin, Lisa, Tracey, Sonya, Therese, Barbara, Stephanie, Terrie, Sandra, Cindy, Ronda, Robyn, Rachel, Lita, Ellen, Dee, Sharon, Kim, Amanda, Betsy, and Tammy!!!!

Whether you’ve been walking since January 1st or just started walking yesterday we can do this!  We are all doing this together to inspire and support one another.

I’m walking on the treadmill everyday.

Here’s how I did for the last 7 days:

Wednesday, 5/27- 20 min @0.7 miles

Thursday, 5/28- 15 min @1/2 mile

Friday, 5/29- 15 min @1/2 mile

Saturday, 5/30- 30 min @1 mile

Sunday, 5/31- 15 min @1/2 mile

Monday, 6/1- 15 min @1/2 mile

Tuesday, 6/2- 20 min @0.7 miles

*Please contact your doctor before starting an exercise program.

Email me how you are doing at Bonnie@wfls.com or let’s be friends on Facebook and Instagram.

TAGS
motivation support walk walking walking everyday wfls wfls walkers you got this