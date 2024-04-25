93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Good News about Hood Drive!

April 25, 2024 9:50AM EDT
Share
Good News about Hood Drive!
Bulldozer on Hood Drive

I have good news!  We do not have to wait until July for Hood Drive in Spotsylvania to reopen in both directions.

Kelly Hannon from VDOT reached out to me.  There was a mistake on their website.  Hood Drive will reopen in June as promised.

That makes me happy that we don’t have to wait longer.

The road has been one way for a year as crews work to widen the road and include turn lanes for the Veterans Health Administration clinic.  The Veterans Health Administration clinic is set to open later this year.

One way sign on Hood Drive.

More about:
closure
construction
hood drive
june
one way
reopening
road
road work
spotsy
spotsylvania
va hospital
vdot

Recently Played

Like I Love Country MusicKane Brown
2:30pm
Drinkin Beer Talkin God AmenChase Rice With Florida Georgia Line
2:20pm
Dirt CheapCody Johnson
2:16pm
MillionaireChris Stapleton
2:13pm
Last Night (clean Edit)Morgan Wallen
2:10pm
View Full Playlist