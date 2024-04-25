Good News about Hood Drive!

I have good news! We do not have to wait until July for Hood Drive in Spotsylvania to reopen in both directions.

Kelly Hannon from VDOT reached out to me. There was a mistake on their website. Hood Drive will reopen in June as promised.

That makes me happy that we don’t have to wait longer.

The road has been one way for a year as crews work to widen the road and include turn lanes for the Veterans Health Administration clinic. The Veterans Health Administration clinic is set to open later this year.