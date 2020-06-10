23 Weeks Down And Just 29 More To Go…
Hey Walkers!!!! Karlina, Mary, Tammy, Kristen, Angel, Molly, Erin, Lisa, Tracey, Sonya, Therese, Barbara, Stephanie, Terrie, Sandra, Cindy, Ronda, Robyn, Rachel, Lita, Ellen, Dee, Sharon, Kim, Amanda, Betsy, and Tammy!!!!
Whether you’ve been walking since January 1st or just started walking yesterday we can do this! We are all doing this together to inspire and support one another.
I’ve been walking everyday and then this weekend I ended up pulling a muscle while gardening. So, I’ve had to take a bit of a break the last few days.
Here’s how I did for the last 7 days:
Wednesday, 6/3- 15 min @1/2 mile
Thursday, 6/4- 20 min @0.7 miles
Friday, 6/5- 30 min @1 mile
Saturday, 6/6- 20 min @0.7 miles
Sunday, 6/7- 20 min @0.7 miles
Monday, 6/8- 0- recovering from pulled muscle
Tuesday, 6/9- 0- recovering from pulled muscle
*Please contact your doctor before starting an exercise program.
