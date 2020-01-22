3 Weeks Down and Just 49 More To Go…
Blurry of running sport shoes at the gym while a young caucasian woman is having jogging on the treadmill
Where’s my WFLS Walkers? Are you still committed to walking everyday for at least 15 minutes?
Karlina, Mary, Tammy, Kristen, Angel, Molly, Erin, Lisa, Tracey, Sonya, Therese, Barbara, Stephanie, Terrie, Sandra, Cindy, Ronda, Robyn, Rachel, Lita, Ellen, Dee, Sharon, Kim and Amanda?
I’m still getting a walk in everyday on my treadmill in my basement. Anywhere from 15 min to 30 min. How are my walkers?
Wednesday, 1/15- 15 min @1/2 mile
Thursday, 1/16- 15 min @1/2 mile
Friday, 1/17- 15 miles @1/2 mile
Saturday, 1/18- 40 min @1.2 miles
Sunday, 1/19- 30 min @1 mile
Monday, 1/20- 30 min @1 mile
Tuesday, 1/21- 15 min @1/2 mile
Let’s walk everyday for at least 15 minutes to motivate and support one another.
Are you in? Email me at Bonnie@wfls.com