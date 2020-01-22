      Weather Alert

3 Weeks Down and Just 49 More To Go…

Jan 22, 2020 @ 9:03am
Blurry of running sport shoes at the gym while a young caucasian woman is having jogging on the treadmill

Where’s my WFLS Walkers?  Are you still committed to walking everyday for at least 15 minutes?

Karlina, Mary, Tammy, Kristen, Angel, Molly, Erin, Lisa, Tracey, Sonya, Therese, Barbara, Stephanie, Terrie, Sandra, Cindy, Ronda, Robyn, Rachel, Lita, Ellen, Dee, Sharon, Kim and Amanda?

I’m still getting a walk in everyday on my treadmill in my basement.  Anywhere from 15 min to 30 min.  How are my walkers?

Wednesday, 1/15- 15 min @1/2 mile

Thursday, 1/16- 15 min @1/2 mile

Friday, 1/17- 15 miles @1/2 mile

Saturday, 1/18- 40 min @1.2 miles

Sunday, 1/19- 30 min @1 mile

Monday, 1/20- 30 min @1 mile

Tuesday, 1/21- 15 min @1/2 mile

 

Let’s walk everyday for at least 15 minutes to motivate and support one another.

Are you in?  Email me at Bonnie@wfls.com

