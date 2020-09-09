36 Weeks Down And Just 16 More To Go…
Blurry of running sport shoes at the gym while a young caucasian woman is having jogging on the treadmill
Where’s my WFLS walkers….Karlina, Mary, Tammy, Kristen, Angel, Molly, Erin, Lisa, Tracey, Sonya, Therese, Barbara, Stephanie, Terrie, Sandra, Cindy, Ronda, Robyn, Rachel, Lita, Ellen, Dee, Sharon, Kim, Amanda, Betsy, and Tammy!!!!
Last week, Lisa and Barbara both checked in and are doing really great. I’m so proud of all of you. Keep it up!!!!
We are all doing this together to inspire and support one another. Sometimes you need a rest day and that’s okay too. Take them when you need them.
Here’s what my past week looked like:
Wednesday, 9/2- 15 min- 1/2 mile
Thursday, 9/3- Rest
Friday, 9/4- Beach walks
Saturday, 9/5- Beach walks
Sunday, 9/6- Rest
Monday, 9/7- 20 min- 10.7 miles
Tuesday, 9/8-Rest
*Please contact your doctor before starting an exercise program.
