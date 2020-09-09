      Weather Alert

36 Weeks Down And Just 16 More To Go…

Sep 9, 2020 @ 6:00am
Blurry of running sport shoes at the gym while a young caucasian woman is having jogging on the treadmill

Where’s my WFLS walkers….Karlina, Mary, Tammy, Kristen, Angel, Molly, Erin, Lisa, Tracey, Sonya, Therese, Barbara, Stephanie, Terrie, Sandra, Cindy, Ronda, Robyn, Rachel, Lita, Ellen, Dee, Sharon, Kim, Amanda, Betsy, and Tammy!!!!

 

Last week, Lisa and Barbara both checked in and are doing really great.  I’m so proud of all of you.  Keep it up!!!!

We are all doing this together to inspire and support one another.  Sometimes you need a rest day and that’s okay too.  Take them when you need them.

 

Here’s what my past week looked like:

Wednesday, 9/2- 15 min- 1/2 mile

Thursday, 9/3- Rest

Friday, 9/4- Beach walks

Saturday, 9/5- Beach walks

Sunday, 9/6- Rest

Monday, 9/7- 20 min- 10.7 miles

Tuesday, 9/8-Rest

 

*Please contact your doctor before starting an exercise program.

Email me how you are doing at [email protected] or let’s be friends on Facebook and Instagram.

