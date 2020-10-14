41 Weeks Down And Just 11 More To Go…
Blurry of running sport shoes at the gym while a young caucasian woman is having jogging on the treadmill
How’s my WFLS walkers….Karlina, Mary, Tammy, Kristen, Angel, Molly, Erin, Lisa, Tracey, Sonya, Therese, Barbara, Stephanie, Terrie, Sandra, Cindy, Ronda, Robyn, Rachel, Lita, Ellen, Dee, Sharon, Kim, Amanda, Betsy, and Tammy!!!!
We are all doing this together to inspire, motivate and support one another.
This week, I had to take some rests. Sometimes you need a rest day and that’s okay too. Take them when you need them. I’m going to try do better this week.
Here’s what my past week looked like:
Wednesday, 10/7- Rest
Thursday, 10/8- 15 min
Friday, 10/9- Rest
Saturday, 10/10- 15 min
Sunday, 10/11- 15 min
Monday, 10/12- Rest
Tuesday, 10/13- Rest
*Please contact your doctor before starting an exercise program.
Email me how you are doing at [email protected] or let’s be friends on Facebook and Instagram.