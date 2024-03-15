Road Trip with Dinosaurs…

Looking for something fun to do with your kids that love dinosaurs? Visit Front Royal and make a stop at Dinosaur Land. They are open for the season until December 30th.

I remember my dad taking my siblings and me to Dinosaur Land when I was little. I just love it. I took my niece and nephew there back in 2019 and they enjoyed it too. It brought back so many memories.

Dinosaur Land is wonderful place for friends and family to come and embrace in how things where in the prehistoric times. Dinosaur Land features over 50 life sized dinosaurs that you can look, touch, and learn about.

Just look for the Dinosaurs…

3848 Stonewall Jackson Hwy

White Post, VA 22663

-Exit 6 off of I-66, then north on Rt. 522

-Exit 307 off of I-81, then east on Rt 277